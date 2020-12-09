Katsina Government Bans Whatsapp In Schools, Prohibits Facebook Among Workers

The Katsina State Government has embarked on a social media clampdown in its schools and among the civil servants by ordering schools to forbid the use of Whatsapps for information dissemination.

The state Ministry of Education ordered principals of government schools to abolish all existing Whatsapp groups in their respective schools.

Governor of Katsina state, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari.

The same goes for Facebook, where government workers have been asked to avoid the use of the social media platform to comment on government activities, either positively or negatively.

The circular, MOE/ZDKT/ADG/VOL.1, obtained by SaharaReporters, came from the Zonal Education Quality Assurance of the Katsina State Ministry of Education and was sent to all heads and principals of public schools in the state.

The circular, dated December 7 and titled, “Abolishing of Whatsapp group in our schools” was signed by one Muhammad Sada Dikko, for the Zonal Coordinator.

It reads, “I am directed to write and inform all the principals to direct the various Group Admin in their respective schools to wipe out the so-called school Whatsapp. The abolishing of this group becomes necessary due to the multiple postings being made, which create problems and insubordination between the school authority and its staff.

“Principals should also remind their staff about the government circular that prohibits any civil servant from commenting positively or negatively on government activities on Facebook or Whatsapp.”