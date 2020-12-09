NDLEA Arrests Brazilian With 14.4kg Of Cocaine At Abuja Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Brazilian, Da-Silva Mailson Mario, for trafficking cocaine.



Da-Silva was nabbed with a suitcase containing four packets of cocaine of chocolate sweet weighing 7.2kg, a statement by Jonah Achema, NDLEA spokesman read.





The agency also said it arrested one Elechi Adendu Kingsley, a Nigerian aged 39, during a different operation.



The statement read, “The first operation involved Da -Silva Mailson Mario, a Brazilian aged 23, who was arrested with a suitcase containing the packets of the chocolate sweet.



“This was during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline ET 911 which originated from Brazil en-route Addis Ababa to Abuja.



"The second operation involved Elechi Adendu Kingsley, a Nigerian aged 39, who was arrested with a bag containing cellophane bags during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline flight ET 911,” he said.



Achema said that Mario, the first suspect who spoke through an interpreter, decided to be silent on all questions put to him, adding that he was only interested about the jail terms his alleged offence might attract in Nigeria.



He said that Elechi, the second suspect, an indigene of Umulolo Local Government Area of Imo State who has been living in Brazil for the past 13 years, said he would not blame anybody for his involvement.

