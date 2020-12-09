Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise to 70,195 With 550 Fresh Infections

According to the nation’s health agency, the additional COVID-19-related deaths take the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,182.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 09, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 550 new infections of the COVID-19 in the country.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified website on Tuesday. It said that the 550 new cases had taken the total number of infections in the country to 70,195. 

According to the nation’s health agency, the additional COVID-19-related deaths take the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,182. 

Medical Gear Google

The new cases, it said, were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with Lagos retaining the highest figure of 219 cases. 

Other states were Kaduna, 52 cases; Kwara, 19; Kano and Rivers, 15 each; Sokoto, 10; Enugu, 9; and Gombe, 8. Plateau and Osun recorded seven each; Anambra and Oyo, five each; Jigawa and Ogun, four each; Bauchi 2; Edo, 1; and the FCT, 168.  

It noted that 163 patients were discharged across the country after recovering from the disease. The 550 cases recorded as of December 9 signify the highest the country had recorded since August 23, when 601 cases were reported. 

The country’s highest daily COVID-19 cases were 745, which were recorded on June 19.

The NCDC said that till date, 70,195 cases had been confirmed, 65,110 cases discharged, and 1,182 deaths recorded in 36 states of the federation and the FCT. 

It said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities. It advised Nigerians to take responsibility and take steps that would help limit the spread of COVID-19 during the Christmas and New Year festivities. 

“Limit all non-essential travel, especially from high-risk countries. Limit person-to-person contact and always wear a face mask,” it advised. Nigeria has so far tested 817, 913 persons since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on February 27,” the centre said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Growing Complaints Of Loss Of Smell, Taste By Nigerians Trigger Coronavirus Scare, Expert Reacts
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Governor Suspends Reopening Of Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nurses, Midwives Begin Indefinite Strike In Delta
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Lagos Senator, 'Pepperito', Died At First Cardiology Hospital, Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Reportedly In Critical Condition At Same Facility
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Personal Assistant Orders Detention Of Aisha’s ADC After Disregarding COVID-19 Guideline At Aso Villa Upon Return From Private Trip To Lagos
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccine: CBN To Fund Nigerian Researchers, Science Institutions
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 46-Year-Old American Mum Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Burglars Invade Akwa Ibom Government House, Cart Away Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Plots Forceful Retirement Of "Southern" Police AIG To Clear Path For Another IGP From North
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Hoodlums Destroy Ondo Monarch's Palace
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: I'm Disgusted With CNN, BBC's Coverage, Says Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity ISWAP Fighters Kill 10 Soldiers, Take One Hostage In Borno
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Fires NDE Boss Argungu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Land Borders To Reopen Soon – Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Sex-For-Passport: Nigerian Embassy In Germany Fires Martins Oni
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Buhari In Emergency Meeting With Governors
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News 73-year-old Nigerian Declared Missing In United Kingdom
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education NANS Vows To Shut Down Private Varsities If ASUU Fails To End Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad