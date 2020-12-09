Nigerian Government, ASUU Meeting Postponed Indefinitely

The meeting of the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities slated to hold today has been postponed till further notice.



ASUU President, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi, disclosed this on Wednesday, saying the failure of the meeting was due to the short time frame given to consult the union members.



The battle between the Nigerian government and the varsity teachers, who had boycotted classrooms for almost a year, lingers as both parties fail to find common ground.



The union members are demanding improved conditions of work which the government has not been able to meet, a situation which has presently confined students to their houses.

The new President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Sunday Asefon, on Wednesday vowed to shut down all private universities in the country should the nine-month strike embarked on by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities continue.



Asefon lamented that the ongoing strike is the most prolonged industrial action embarked on by the university lecturers.



According to him, NANS would engage the Federal Government representatives and ASUU leaders to find a lasting solution to resolve the stalemate in negotiations between the two arms.



The NANS president said after consultation with the two parties and should the strike not be called off as soon as possible, NANS would move in and shut down all tertiary institutions in the country.