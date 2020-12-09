Nigerian, Indian Woman Arrested With Drugs Worth $1.4m In India

The duo was arrested by the Railway Police Force when trying to board a train from the New Delhi railway station for Bengaluru.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 09, 2020

A Nigerian man, Chima Vitalis, and an Indian woman known only as Srimanthi have been arrested on Tuesday at New Delhi after they were caught with 10.5 kg of amphetamine. 

File Photo

They had drugs worth Rs 10 crore ($1.4million) in the international market. 

An officer of the Railway Police Force said, "During checking, 10.5 kg of amphetamine worth Rs 10 crore in the international market was recovered from their bags. The drug was being taken to Bengaluru city for rave parties."

A First Information Report against them was registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. 

Police said further investigations into the matter have commenced, the Asian News International (ANI) reports.

SaharaReporters, New York

