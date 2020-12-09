Suspected 'Yahoo Boys' Gang-Rape Teenager In Ogun

Three men suspected to be internet fraudsters, known as Yahoo Boys, have gang-raped an 18-year-old girl (names withheld) in the Ilese area of Ogun State.

According to the victim, who narrated her ordeal at the Ilese Divisional Headquarters, Ijebu-Ode, the horrible incident happened last weekend at Ita-Ale area of Ijebu-Ode.

Unfortunately, she was accosted by three young men who rode in a Lexus ES 350 car and blocked her.

She said they forcefully pulled her to Rasanwa area where they took turns to rape her at gunpoint.

The victim, who managed to put herself together, said she quickly reported the report to the police who arrested the suspects.

The suspects are: Tunde Sadiq, 22, Damilola Adesina 20 and Adegoke Amos 21.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said on interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, Vanguard reports.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigations and prosecution.