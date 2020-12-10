BREAKING: Hoodlums Invade Ogun Assembly, Cart Away Mace

Suspected hoodlums on Thursday burgled the Ogun State House of Assembly.



Punch reports that the suspected hoodlums attacked the office of the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, and carted away the assembly’s mace.

When our correspondent visited the assembly building which is located a few metres away from the Governor’s Office complex in the precinct of the State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, some security personnel denied people access into the complex, citing orders from above.



When contacted, the spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.



He said the coat of the arm had been recovered but the stick is still missing.



The PPRO added that an investigation into the burglary and theft had commenced.



Oyeyemi said, “Yes, there is an unfortunate incident today in the assembly complex. The hoodlums broke into the assembly through the ceiling and removed the official mace of the house. That is why the Commissioner of Police has to go there for an on-the-spot assessment.”



When asked how it was recovered, the PPRO declined comments.



“The details will be disclosed after the entire mace is recovered,” he added.