BREAKING: Hoodlums Invade Ogun Assembly, Cart Away Mace

When contacted, the spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 10, 2020

Suspected hoodlums on Thursday burgled the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Punch reports that the suspected hoodlums attacked the office of the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, and carted away the assembly’s mace.

When our correspondent visited the assembly building which is located a few metres away from the Governor’s Office complex in the precinct of the State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, some security personnel denied people access into the complex, citing orders from above.

When contacted, the spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said the coat of the arm had been recovered but the stick is still missing.

The PPRO added that an investigation into the burglary and theft had commenced.

Oyeyemi said, “Yes, there is an unfortunate incident today in the assembly complex. The hoodlums broke into the assembly through the ceiling and removed the official mace of the house. That is why the Commissioner of Police has to go there for an on-the-spot assessment.”

When asked how it was recovered, the PPRO declined comments.

“The details will be disclosed after the entire mace is recovered,” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Fleeing Maina's son, Faisal, Arrested
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How IGP Adamu, Ghanaian Wife Fraudulently Converted Land Of Abuja-based Engineer To 'Retirement Benefit'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Riot, Gridlock As Policeman Kills Tricycle Driver Over ‘N100 bribe’ In Rivers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Emede Sends Married Women From Igbide Packing As Land Dispute Worsens In Both Delta Communities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate Queries Perm Sec Over N460m Payment For Uncompleted Projects
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Teenager Remanded In Custody For Burning Ex-Lover’s Girlfriend To Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Fleeing Maina's son, Faisal, Arrested
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How IGP Adamu, Ghanaian Wife Fraudulently Converted Land Of Abuja-based Engineer To 'Retirement Benefit'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Kenya Police Arrest Dubai-bound Nigerian With Suspicious N454million Cash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Army General, Olu Irefin, Dies Of COVID-19 In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Navy Declares 43 Personnel On ‘Foreign Missions’ Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Is Lie From Pit Of Hell, I have Zero Regard For It—Oyedepo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Navy Moves To Court-Martial Emmanuel Owen Who Exposed Fraudulent Act of Chief of Naval Staff
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Journalism Father Mbaka Ordered His Boys To Seize Our Gadgets And Beat Us—BBC Journalists In Enugu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Kaduna Court Retrains El-Rufai From Investigating, Suspending Zazzau Kingmakers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Amotekun, Destroy Farms in Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Lagos Government Bans Use Of Residential Areas For Morgues, Burial
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad