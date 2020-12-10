COVID-19 Is Lie From Pit Of Hell, I have Zero Regard For It—Oyedepo

He made this assertion during a sermon on the second day of this year's Shiloh, an annual gathering of members of the Living Faith Church held in December.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 10, 2020

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (also known as Winners Chapel), David Oyedepo, has stated that COVID-19 is not real but rather a lie from the pit of hell.

He made this assertion during a sermon on the second day of this year's Shiloh, an annual gathering of members of the Living Faith Church held in December.


The Bishop told his congregation that they only fell victims to what they feared. 

He said, "We were making progress; instead of blaming COVID-19, we started planting churches, so COVID-19 was tired and (got) parked away. We made a nonsense of the COVID-19 here. I have zero regards for it; it is a lie from the pit of hell."

He said that the so-called symptoms of COVID-19 were everyday symptoms, hence cases classified as COVID-19 cases were unreal. 

He said, "Somebody has a temperature and then (they say) he has COVID-19. Everybody here has a temperature. You can't be in the tropics and not have a temperature. 

"I have never seen an entire world so fooled like this season. I'm a responsible citizen on this earth with millions of followers and being blessed. I have a say. Now the nations gather themselves and rethink, one virus sent you packing, what if they're two? What if they're three? Then you will die inside your house. 

"Most of those figures, they hide under the fact that they're COVID-19 related. Malaria, COVID-19 related, Typhoid fever, COVID-19 related. Kidney problem, COVID-19 related. So they keep building their profile, profile of deception."

He claimed that a bottle of his anointing oil was enough to take away any of the symptoms of COVID-19 more than any vaccine.

 "Somebody came to me recently in one of the events I was in, he said, 'sir, can I take pictures with you?' I said, 'remove that mask on your face, are you a masquerade?'"

The Bishop compared COVID-19 to a graven image that is only real for those who believe it exists. 

"This graven image, I refuse to bow to it. Is COVID-19 real? Yes and no. Those who believe in it, it's real to them, those who don't believe in it, it's not real," he said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Army General, Olu Irefin, Dies Of COVID-19 In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Student Detained On Orders Of Ex-President Jonathan For Creating Parody Twitter Account Denied Access To Lawyer After Coronavirus Report
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH NAFDAC Denies Approving Any Herbal Medicine For Treatment Of COVID-19
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Schools Sealed In Ondo For Violating COVID-19 Rules
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Powerful Nephew Mamman Daura Flown To UK For Urgent Medical Treatment
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Navy Declares 43 Personnel On ‘Foreign Missions’ Wanted
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Kenya Police Arrest Dubai-bound Nigerian With Suspicious N454million Cash
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Army General, Olu Irefin, Dies Of COVID-19 In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How IGP Adamu, Ghanaian Wife Fraudulently Converted Land Of Abuja-based Engineer To 'Retirement Benefit'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Fleeing Maina's son, Faisal, Arrested
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Journalism Father Mbaka Ordered His Boys To Seize Our Gadgets And Beat Us—BBC Journalists In Enugu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Riot, Gridlock As Policeman Kills Tricycle Driver Over ‘N100 bribe’ In Rivers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Navy Moves To Court-Martial Emmanuel Owen Who Exposed Fraudulent Act of Chief of Naval Staff
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Environment Lagos Government Bans Use Of Residential Areas For Morgues, Burial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Amotekun, Destroy Farms in Ondo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Kaduna Court Retrains El-Rufai From Investigating, Suspending Zazzau Kingmakers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad