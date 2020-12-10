DPR Cautions Against Panic Buying, Hoarding Of Petrol During Festivities

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 10, 2020

As Nigerians approach the festive period, the Department of Petroleum Resources has warned against panic buying and hoarding of petroleum products. 

DPR Operations Controller in the Warri Zonal Office, Mr Antai Asuquo, made this call on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria. 

He disclosed that petroleum products provided by the federal government were sufficient for the country during Yuletide season and beyond, and as such no reason to buy and keep because of anxiety. 

"We should be cautious about how we handle petroleum products in the period of harmattan. 

"The products are available, and the government has made sufficient provision to cover this festive period till 2021.

"The prices will continue to fluctuate, today it may be high, and tomorrow it can come down. 

"So panic buying and hoarding do not make sense. Do not buy and store, thinking that tomorrow the price may go up; the price will come down," Asuquo revealed. 

He also urged consumers to lodge complaints of under-dispensing and fraudulent practices to regulatory agencies for proper action. 

He appealed to petroleum marketers to operate within the rules and regulations of the DPR, warning that defaulters would be penalised accordingly. 

He also assured that DPR would ceaselessly have routine monitoring to ensure that operators in the downstream sector conduct their business in line with the rules and regulations, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

