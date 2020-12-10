DSS Detains Osun #EndSARS Coordinator, Adebisi

Adebisi had on Monday led a group of protesters to Osun State House of Assembly

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 10, 2020

One of the coordinators of the #EndSARS Movement in Osun State, Emmanuel Adebisi, is being held by the Department of State Services for alleged impersonation, SaharaReporters has learned.

Adebisi had on Monday led a group of protesters to Osun State House of Assembly and demanded the disbandment of panel probing police brutality in the state, saying no member of the #EndSARS movement was accommodated in the panel.

#EndSARS

He also called for the release of one Wale remanded in Custodial Centre for participating in the #EndSARS protest.

But a security source told Punch that Adebisi was invited to the State Headquarters of the DSS, where he is currently being detained.

The source further explained that “Adebisi was invited based on a petition written against him, where he was alleged of claiming to be a "Captain in the Military”.

A member of the #EndSARS movement, who identified as Femi, confirmed Adebisi’s arrest.

SaharaReporters, New York

