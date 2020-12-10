EXPOSED: How IGP Adamu, Ghanaian Wife Fraudulently Converted Land Of Abuja-based Engineer To 'Retirement Benefit'

The Inspector-General of Police in Nigeria, Mohammed Adamu, and his Ghanaian wife, Aisha, have forcefully taken over about 50 hectares of land belonging to Engineer Micheal Ayuba of KYC Interproject Limited in Lugbe, Abuja, documents seen by SaharaReporters have shown.

It was gathered that Adamu had used his office to threaten and unlawfully detain Ayuba despite a court order for the police to vacate the land.

The Police Inspector-General (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

According to police sources, the IGP's wife, using one Ijeoma Emeribe to front, encroached on the said land in June 2020.

It was learnt that three persons died in a welding gas explosion while clearing the land with the police authorities covering it up on the order of Adamu.

Not satisfied, Ayuba petitioned the police who invited Ijeoma to submit her documents for investigation in Abuja AGIS.

To achieve her fraudulent act, the woman, after seven weeks, forged a few documents to cover for only 62 plots out of about 600 plots she earlier claimed.

A few weeks after, SaharaReporters learnt that Aisha invited the Engineer for a peace meeting where she told him the IGP has an interest in the development of the land.

"The IGP's wife invited Micheal Ayuba about five times to discuss with him in the presence of about four persons in the guise to settle the parties, but when Ayuba saw the way she was going and asked what her interest in the case is, she opened up that she and her husband have interest in the development of land and that since the husband is retiring soon, they need to have a fallback position.

"From that moment, it has been one form of intimidation or the order from the IGP and his wife using the police at all levels. A direct criminal complaint was made against the Ijeoma, Mrs Aisha Adamu and others and a court order to Zone 7 for investigation but IGP took offence on the wife's name appearing on the court processes and truncated the investigation.

"Micheal Ayuba again obtained an ex-parte order restraining the IGP, THE MONITORING UNIT, INSP. EDISON and any of their agents pending the determination of the complaint before Chief Magistrate Court 3, Wuse Zone 6. The IGP ignored the order and detained Micheal Ayuba and on getting wind of a pending fundamental human rights enforcement case in the High court, he hurriedly decided to arraign him in court with arrangements to remand him in prison custody using a court that is ready to do their biddings," his lawyer, Emmanuel Owoicho, told SaharaReporters.

It was further gathered that Adamu had promoted all officers involved in the case as a pay package for a job well done.

The IGP is expected to retire from service on February 01, 2021.

Another source familiar with the case said, "I hope all Nigerians are watching the IGP's impunity in office. Lets together fight the #EndSARS phase two over the forceful acquisition of land by the IGP and his wife, Aisha Adamu.

"Imagine, the woman even issued a threat that if Micheal Ayuba proves stubborn, they will show him that they run the police in Nigeria.

"This level of impunity is going on in Nigeria under the Muhammadu Buhari led administration that claims to be waging war against sleaze, gross misconduct and impunity."

In a 2019 public survey by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, titled "Corruption Perception Survey", the Nigeria Police Force emerged the most corrupt public institution in the country, sharply ahead of the power sector.

According to the survey, "A bribe is paid in 54 percent of interactions with the police. There is a 63 percent probability that an average Nigerian would be asked to pay a bribe each time he or she interacted with the police. That is almost two out of three."

In August, SaharaReporters exposed a multi-billion naira fraudulent scheme engaged in by Adamu.

The IGP, using his office, had forced Mobile Police Commanders to generate millions of naira monthly through illegal means for the establishment of a Mopol Training School in Endehu, Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that the same project was included in the 2020 budget of the Nigeria Police Force but was rejected by the National Assembly.

But desperate to fulfil his desire, the Inspector-General of Police had each Squadron Commanders cough out nothing less than N500,000 monthly to erect different structures in the training school.