Father Mbaka Ordered His Boys To Seize Our Gadgets And Beat Us—BBC Journalists In Enugu

Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) and his staff allegedly beat up two BBC journalists and their driver and confiscated their mobile phones and media equipment on Wednesday.

According to BBC Igbo, the journalists—Chioma Obianinwa and Nnamdi Agbaelo—were at the Adoration camp to interview Mbaka when they were attacked.

According to Obianinwa, the attack happened after they have waited for the Catholic priest for three hours.



"We came to interview Father Mbaka in Adoration camp, but he told us to go and wait for him in his house, which is also in the camp.



"We waited for some hours before he came to see us. When he saw us, he started to show resentment, saying we had written bad news about him in the past.



"Father Mbaka then ordered his boys to take our cameras, cell phones and beat us," BBC Igbo quoted Obianinwa as saying.



The attack might not be unconnected with an interview Reverend Father Ikedieze granted to BBC Igbo where he criticized Mbaka for involving in political issues, which he said was inappropriate, the BBC added.

