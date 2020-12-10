Hoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja

Abuja is gradually becoming a hub of street urchins and hoodlums who attack passersby and vulnerable pedestrians with dangerous objects to rob them of their valuables.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 10, 2020

Hoodlums have attacked a Dana Air Pilot, Captain Edward Johnson, while he was jogging in his residential area in Abuja, inflicting deep cuts on his face and body.

SaharaReporters learnt that the incident occurred on Thursday morning during which the hoodlums, whose identities had yet to be known, also collected his phone.

After inflicting cuts on him, they ran away while Johnson was rushed to a hospital where he could be stabilised.

A source told SaharaReporters, “Captain Edward Johnson was attacked early this morning while jogging. He had with him his phone, which he was using to record the distance covered. This was also taken away by the hoodlums.

“I have spoken with the wife. She told me he is in stable condition now. It happened in Abuja this morning. He is a Dana Air employee in Kaduna.”

Abuja is gradually becoming a hub of street urchins and hoodlums who attack passersby and vulnerable pedestrians with dangerous objects to rob them of their valuables.

The police recently said that bag snatching, one-chance robbery and car snatching were among the commonest crimes in the Federal Capital Territory.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity "May God Punish Them"—Ganduje Reacts As Bandits Kill 16 Kano Residents On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Security Situation In Borno Still Volatile —UN
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Traditional Ruler, APC Youth Leader, Others in Niger State
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Amotekun, Destroy Farms in Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Kaduna To Commence Community Policing Over Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Katsina Man Removes ‘Buhari’ From Name
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Fleeing Maina's son, Faisal, Arrested
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How IGP Adamu, Ghanaian Wife Fraudulently Converted Land Of Abuja-based Engineer To 'Retirement Benefit'
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Army General, Olu Irefin, Dies Of COVID-19 In Abuja
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Navy Declares 43 Personnel On ‘Foreign Missions’ Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Salami Panel’s Report On Magu: A Glaring Case Of Miscarriage Of Justice By Isah Tijjani
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Herbalist For Killing Hotelier During Money Ritual
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Nigerian Defrauds Indian Pastor Of N12million After Disguising As Philanthropist
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Kenya Police Arrest Dubai-bound Nigerian With Suspicious N454million Cash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics $22.7bn Chinese Loan: Igbo Group Sues Nigerian Government For Sidelining S'East States
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Hoodlums Invade Ogun Assembly, Cart Away Mace
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Those Who Supported Buhari In 2015 Should Apologise For Misleading Nigerians, Says Fayose
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad