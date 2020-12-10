LASU Hikes Tuition By 168% For New Students

Lagos State University has increased tuition of new students by 168 per cent, The PUNCH reports.

It was gathered that new students of the university would pay N67,048.50 as against N25,000 previously paid.

When contacted on the telephone, the spokesperson for LASU, Adekoya Ademola, confirmed the increment of tuition for new students.

He, however, clarified that returning students were not affected by the increment.

A circular announcing the new tuition fee showed that the new students would pay N67,048.50 per session.

It was titled, “2020/2021 online admission screening exercises (100-level – both regular without comprehensive entrepreneurship training and regular with comprehensive entrepreneurship training – and direct entry candidates”.

“Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the Lagos State University 2020/2021 Admission Screening Exercise – Regular Student without Comprehensive Entrepreneurship Training – for Candidates seeking admission via UTME (100 level) and Direct Entry (200level).

“This online screening exercise is a mandatory requirement for entry into Lagos State University. The Tuition Fees for the Regular Student without Comprehensive Entrepreneurship N67,048.50 only per session.”

Ademola explained that university management was considerate in the increase of the school fees.

He said, “The increment has nothing to do with the satellites. They will continue to pay their N25,000 till they graduate. But the incoming students are the ones that will pay the N67,048.50.

“The Governing Council has approved it of the university, and the Lagos State Government has also keyed into it.

“We need to get some funds to run the university. The increment has been marginal. It is not exorbitant. Some parents and even the state government have commended the university for not skyrocketing the fees to an amount they cannot afford.”