Nigerian Army General, Olu Irefin, Dies Of COVID-19 In Abuja

Olu Irefin, General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division and Land Component Commander Operation Delta Safe, Port Harcourt Barracks, has died of complications from COVID-19.



According to TheCable, Irefin was attending the annual Chief of Army Staff conference in Abuja before he took ill and died.

Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, had in a statement on Thursday announced the cancellation of the remaining activities of the conference and urged all the participants to immediately proceed on self-isolation in line with the Nigerian government's protocol for COVID-19 and to prevent any further spread of the disease.



The statement read, "This is to inform your excellencies, your royal highnesses, distinguished senators, honourable members, respected elders, friends, brothers, sisters and other guests that due to resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in what appears to be a second wave of infection cycle and the unfortunate incident on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, where an officer participating in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff's annual conference 2020 here in Abuja tested positive to COVID-19, it resulted in the cancellation of the remaining activities of the conference.

"All the participants have been mandated to immediately proceed on self-isolation in line with the Federal Government's protocol for COVID-19 and to prevent any further spread of the disease."