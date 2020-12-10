Nigerian Army General, Olu Irefin, Dies Of COVID-19 In Abuja

Irefin was attending the annual Chief of Army Staff conference in Abuja before he took ill and died.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 10, 2020

Olu Irefin, General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division and Land Component Commander Operation Delta Safe, Port Harcourt Barracks, has died of complications from COVID-19. 

According to TheCable, Irefin was attending the annual Chief of Army Staff conference in Abuja before he took ill and died.

Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, had in a statement on Thursday announced the cancellation of the remaining activities of the conference and urged all the participants to immediately proceed on self-isolation in line with the Nigerian government's protocol for COVID-19 and to prevent any further spread of the disease.

The statement read, "This is to inform your excellencies, your royal highnesses, distinguished senators, honourable members, respected elders, friends, brothers, sisters and other guests that due to resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in what appears to be a second wave of infection cycle and the unfortunate incident on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, where an officer participating in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff's annual conference 2020 here in Abuja tested positive to COVID-19, it resulted in the cancellation of the remaining activities of the conference. 

"All the participants have been mandated to immediately proceed on self-isolation in line with the Federal Government's protocol for COVID-19 and to prevent any further spread of the disease."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Is Lie From Pit Of Hell, I have Zero Regard For It—Oyedepo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Nollywood Star, Funke Akindele, For Hosting Party Despite Ban On Gatherings, Risks One Month Jail Term
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia Government Mourns Death Of Doctor In United States To Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Manchester City Coach, Guardiola, Loses Mother To Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Fleeing Maina's son, Faisal, Arrested
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How IGP Adamu, Ghanaian Wife Fraudulently Converted Land Of Abuja-based Engineer To 'Retirement Benefit'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Kenya Police Arrest Dubai-bound Nigerian With Suspicious N454million Cash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Navy Declares 43 Personnel On ‘Foreign Missions’ Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Is Lie From Pit Of Hell, I have Zero Regard For It—Oyedepo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Navy Moves To Court-Martial Emmanuel Owen Who Exposed Fraudulent Act of Chief of Naval Staff
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Journalism Father Mbaka Ordered His Boys To Seize Our Gadgets And Beat Us—BBC Journalists In Enugu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Kaduna Court Retrains El-Rufai From Investigating, Suspending Zazzau Kingmakers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Amotekun, Destroy Farms in Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Hoodlums Invade Ogun Assembly, Cart Away Mace
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Environment Lagos Government Bans Use Of Residential Areas For Morgues, Burial
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad