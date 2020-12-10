Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Herbalist For Killing Hotelier During Money Ritual

The Ogun State Police Command on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old herbalist, Misipode Dosu, for allegedly killing a hotelier, Jimoh Bello.

In a statement on Thursday, the command's spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the herbalist was arrested after several months of thorough investigations into the case.

The deceased, who was said to be the owner of J.B hotel in the Owode-Yewa area of the state, was found dead in the boot of his car on May 29 by men of the Idiroko divisional headquarters.

According to the police, Dosu, during interrogation revealed that the deceased had come to him for money ritual and paid N250,000 out of the N300,000 price he gave him to carry out the exercise.

The herbalist, however, said after some time, the deceased started disturbing him that he had not seen any result of the money ritual he paid for.

He added that since he was not able to deliver, he had to kill the hotelier by giving him some concoction to cover his tracks.

Dosu was said to have after that put the deceased into the boot of his car and drove the vehicle to a place where the corpse was recovered.

The statement added that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had already directed that the suspect be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as the investigation is concluded.

"The police team embarked on an intelligence-based investigation which led them to the arrest of the herbalist, Misipode Dosu, who happened to be the last person seen with the deceased," the statement read.

"On interrogation, the suspect confessed that the deceased contracted him for a money-making ritual of which he billed him the sum of N300,000 out of which the deceased had paid him N250,000. But after some time, the dead started pressuring him that he had not seen any positive outcome of the ritual.

"Out of fear that the deceased might report him to the police for obtaining money from him under false pretence, he invited him to come for the final stage of the ritual at Idiroko."

The police said that was where the murder took place.