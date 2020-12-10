Riot, Gridlock As Policeman Kills Tricycle Driver Over ‘N100 bribe’ In Rivers

There is a riot at Rukpoku area of Port Harcourt as a yet-to-be-identified policeman gunned down a tricycle (Keke) driver.

The tricycle driver, known as Schoolboy, was allegedly shot and killed by a policeman over refusal to part with a bribe of N100.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened around 7 am on Airport road.

Meanwhile, friends of the Keke driver and youths have taken over the Airport Road to protest the incident, setting burning tyres on the road, causing gridlock.

The Rivers State Police Command has yet to react to the unwarranted killing of the driver.