Riot, Gridlock As Policeman Kills Tricycle Driver Over ‘N100 bribe’ In Rivers

The tricycle driver, known as Schoolboy, was allegedly shot and killed by a policeman over refusal to part with a bribe of N100.

by Sahara Reporters, New York Dec 10, 2020

There is a riot at Rukpoku area of Port Harcourt as a yet-to-be-identified policeman gunned down a tricycle (Keke) driver. 

The tricycle driver, known as Schoolboy, was allegedly shot and killed by a policeman over refusal to part with a bribe of N100.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened around 7 am on Airport road.

Meanwhile, friends of the Keke driver and youths have taken over the Airport Road to protest the incident, setting burning tyres on the road, causing gridlock.

The Rivers State Police Command has yet to react to the unwarranted killing of the driver.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EXPOSED: How IGP Adamu, Ghanaian Wife Fraudulently Converted Land Of Abuja-based Engineer To 'Retirement Benefit'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Fleeing Maina's son, Faisal, Arrested
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Hoodlums Invade Ogun Assembly, Cart Away Mace
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Emede Sends Married Women From Igbide Packing As Land Dispute Worsens In Both Delta Communities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police How 15 Community Leaders Ended Up In Prison After Resisting Land Grab In Delta State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate Queries Perm Sec Over N460m Payment For Uncompleted Projects
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Navy Declares 43 Personnel On ‘Foreign Missions’ Wanted
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Kenya Police Arrest Dubai-bound Nigerian With Suspicious N454million Cash
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Army General, Olu Irefin, Dies Of COVID-19 In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How IGP Adamu, Ghanaian Wife Fraudulently Converted Land Of Abuja-based Engineer To 'Retirement Benefit'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Is Lie From Pit Of Hell, I have Zero Regard For It—Oyedepo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Fleeing Maina's son, Faisal, Arrested
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Journalism Father Mbaka Ordered His Boys To Seize Our Gadgets And Beat Us—BBC Journalists In Enugu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Navy Moves To Court-Martial Emmanuel Owen Who Exposed Fraudulent Act of Chief of Naval Staff
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Environment Lagos Government Bans Use Of Residential Areas For Morgues, Burial
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Amotekun, Destroy Farms in Ondo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Kaduna Court Retrains El-Rufai From Investigating, Suspending Zazzau Kingmakers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad