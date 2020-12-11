Buhari Embarks On Seven-day "Private Trip" To Hometown Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday left Abuja for his hometown, Daura in Katsina State.



He will be away from the seat of power for one week in what the Presidency described as a "private visit."



His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement titled "President Buhari in Daura on week-long private visit" said Buhari would undertake private engagements while in Daura.



The presidential aide added that the President would also participate in the next Wednesday's virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council from his hometown.



The statement read, "President Muhammadu Buhari is in Daura, Katsina State for a week-long private visit.



"The aircraft carrying the President from Abuja landed at 4:45 pm on Friday at the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua International Airport in Katsina where he was received by the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, senior government officials and the heads of security agencies in the state.



"In Daura to receive President Buhari at the helipad was the Emir, His Highness Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, leading the members of the Emirate Council and a parade of colourful horse riders and courtiers.



"Shortly upon disembarkment, the President received the gift of a horse and a decorated sword in his capacity as Bayajiddan Daura from the Emir.



"While in Daura, President Buhari will carry out some private engagements but he is expected to participate virtually in the meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, to be presided over by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.



"The President last visited his hometown in December 2019, having stayed away largely due to the global COVID-19 situation."