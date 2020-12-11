EFCC Arrests Fake Lagos Doctor For N10million Fraud

The Lagos Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested one Williams Ogwezi, also known as Dr Williams, for parading himself as an official of the commission to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

He was apprehended with fake EFCC identity cards and those of other law enforcement agencies.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed in a statement in Abuja, on Thursday, that Ogwezi was arrested in Lagos, following a report from the Nigeria Police Area Command, Ajah, Lagos.

Uwujaren said, "Investigation revealed that the suspect had defrauded one of his victims, a lady, of jewellery valued at N10million before his arrest. The suspect confessed to the crime in his confessional statement to the EFCC.

"Items recovered from him at the point of arrest included an identity card with the inscription of EFCC; EFCC face masks, three laptops, three mobile phones and two vehicles (Lexus and Hyundai Genesis)."