"May God Punish Them"—Ganduje Reacts As Bandits Kill 16 Kano Residents On Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Gunmen have killed 16 residents of Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

They were killed on Wednesday along Abuja-Kaduna expressway on their way back to Kano from a business trip to Abuja.

Abdullahi Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State confirmed the incident in a statement by his spokesman, Abba Anwar, on Thursday.

The governor described the murder as devastating and frustrating.

The statement reads: "We were shocked with the bad news of the death of 16 Dambatta indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway, who was travelling from Abuja to Kano, as a result of an attack from unidentified gunmen.

"The news is devastating and frustrating. We commiserate with the families of the deceased, the people of Dambatta local government, and the people of Kano state.

"May Allah accept their martyrdom and may He punish all the perpetrators of this heinous act. There is nothing more shocking than this. We urge people to pray fervently for the reposed souls. And we pray that may Allah give their families the fortitude to bear the significant loss.

"On behalf of the government and people of Kano state, I am condoling with the families of the deceased and the people of Dambatta local government, over this tragedy. May Allah forgive all their wrongdoings and reward their good deeds."