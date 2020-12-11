NMA Protests As Gunmen Kidnap Consultant Cardiologist In Cross River

Maduka was kidnapped at his gate on his return from the church by gunmen who laid siege to his home at Eta Agbo layout and took him to an unknown destination.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 11, 2020

A Consultant Cardiologist with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Dr Vincent Uhegbu Maduka, and a Bolt driver were abducted on Thursday by hoodlums in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

According to Vanguard, Maduka was kidnapped at his gate on his return from the church by gunmen who laid siege to his home at Eta Agbo layout and took him to an unknown destination.


Dr Innocent Abang, the Nigerian Medical Association Chairman in the state, said other doctors had proceeded on an indefinite strike to demand the release of their colleague.

“There is a standing resolution by NMA in the state that doctors would proceed on indefinite strike once a doctor is kidnapped to press for the immediate release of such a victim,” he said.

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command spokesman, said security agents were on the trail of the hoodlums to secure the release of the doctor.

It will be recalled that Senator Ben Ayade, the governor of the state launched Operation Okparaku a few days ago to combat incessant cases of kidnappings and armed robbery in the state.

Saharareporters, New York

