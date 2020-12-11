Sanwo-Olu Goes Into Self-isolation As Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has decided to go into self-isolation immediately after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19.



According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, the unnamed aide was said to have tested positive, making the governor decide to go into self-isolation from today, Friday.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The statement read, “This is not the first time the governor is taking the COVID-19 test. He has had at least three since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.



“Mr. Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.



“We see a slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings."