US Donates Surveillance Equipment to Nigerian Navy To Curb Crime

The equipment, worth $180,000, would help to upgrade the anti-piracy and nautical security functions of the country’s Regional Maritime Awareness Capability.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 11, 2020

The United States on Friday donated a shipment of surveillance equipment to the Nigerian Navy in Lagos State, saying the maritime security equipment would help to secure the maritime environment and fight crimes.

The equipment, worth $180,000, would help to upgrade the anti-piracy and nautical security functions of the country’s Regional Maritime Awareness Capability.


According to the US Mission in Nigeria in a statement on Friday, the security equipment comprises a “selection of best-in-class sensors and radars, communications and networking equipment, thermal-imaging cameras and software, which have been integrated to improve the Nigerian Navy’ capacity to track and counter marine threats through its RMAC.”

Handing over the consignment at the Nigerian Naval Station Beecroft, U.S. Consul General Claire Pierangelo, highlighted the US Government’s continued support of Nigeria’s maritime security.

Pierangelo said, “The United States is committed to supporting the Nigerian Navy in its efforts towards securing not only your territorial waters but the larger Gulf of Guinea. The equipment we have here today is part of the RMAC that began in 2006, aimed at enhancing the Nigerian Navy’s capacity to monitor and respond to the diverse maritime threats in your waters and the Gulf of Guinea.

“We previously transferred two ex-U.S. Coast Guard Cutters to the Nigerian Navy, now known as NNS OKPABANA and NNS THUNDER, which are proving to be key elements of your anti-piracy and maritime security efforts.”

Rear Admiral Tanko Pani, Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command, Lagos, who received the surveillance equipment on behalf of the Nigerian Navy, commented on the long-standing security cooperation between the United States and Nigeria.

He noted that the equipment would have an impact on the Navy’s maritime defence capabilities.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Hoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How IGP Adamu, Ghanaian Wife Fraudulently Converted Land Of Abuja-based Engineer To 'Retirement Benefit'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fleeing Maina's son, Faisal, Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity "May God Punish Them"—Ganduje Reacts As Bandits Kill 16 Kano Residents On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Military Same Rule Army Used To Demote General Adeniyi Was Relaxed For Northern Muslim Soldiers Two Years Ago—SMBLF
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Hoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Buhari Mourns As 85-year-old Nigerian Ambassador To US Dies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Residents Rescue 12-year-old Househelp "Bought" For N15,000, Eating Inside Dustbin
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How IGP Adamu, Ghanaian Wife Fraudulently Converted Land Of Abuja-based Engineer To 'Retirement Benefit'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fleeing Maina's son, Faisal, Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity "May God Punish Them"—Ganduje Reacts As Bandits Kill 16 Kano Residents On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Military Same Rule Army Used To Demote General Adeniyi Was Relaxed For Northern Muslim Soldiers Two Years Ago—SMBLF
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Protecting His Regime, Not Nigerians, To Avoid Repeat Of 1985 – Odinkalu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education "Pay Your Rent Or Pack Out"—Nigerian Landlords, Students Clash Over Hostel Rent As ASUU Strike LIngers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military International Criminal Court Investigates Nigerian Security Agencies Over Crimes Against Humanity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Hisbah, Death For Blasphemy – Reasons US Blacklisted Nigeria, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad