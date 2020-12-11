"We Won't Stop Protest"—Nigerians React To Killing Of Driver Over Failure To Pay 'N100 Bribe' In Rivers

On Thursday, which is International Human Rights Day, some personnel of the Nigerian Police Force allegedly made an irony of the day by shooting at some people in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 11, 2020

Following the killing of a tricycle driver by a policeman in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to show their displeasure with police brutality.

On Thursday, which is International Human Rights Day, some personnel of the Nigerian Police Force allegedly made an irony of the day by shooting at some people in the state.


It was reported that a policeman shot dead a tricycle driver over refusal to give N100 bribe at Rukpokwu axis of the state.

SaharaReporters also gathered that some other persons sustained injuries when the police fired additional rounds of shots on people who protested the gruesome murder of the 19-year-old driver. 

The development, which is coming barely two months after the #EndSARS protest that reverberated across the country, has since been greeted with outrage with Nigerians airing their views over the issue on social media platforms, especially on Twitter.

In a thread posted by Kofi Bartels @Kofi_Bartels, at least two dead bodies suspected to be from the Rukpokwu shooting were taken to UPTH by police officers. 

In reaction, a Twitter user, Ayodele Emmanuel @EMMAYO_01 said,
"I think we should hold the IGP responsible. He's been going around and telling them to use maximum Force up and down.

Similarly,  Sorbari Igbiri @Sigbiri said, "The day people generally find out how worthless their lives are in their own country, that day will be the beginning of pangs of distress. Fix your country, please. Fight for the people, the very insignificant ones."

Okpanwa Uchenna @OkpanwaU wrote, 
"We should #EndSARS; we need to continue the protest. I think we're being played with. The Nigerian police have no regrets for all their killings, believe me, more deaths will come to our youths unless we do something fast."

In what seems to be like sparks of anger, Rinu #ENDSARS  @SavvyRinu
said, "A 19-year old youth that was hardworking and could have been the Governor of Rivers State tomorrow has just been killed in Port Harcourt.

Wike, where are you?
If you had been kīlled this way when you were a youth, would you be Governor today?"

While Fortune @F_Osinachi opined, "Let it be known that the killing at Rukpokwu was not a stray bullet. It was a direct shot in the head of a Keke rider that refused to part with N100. #EndSARS was barely 7wks ago & here we are. @MBuhari asked people not to protest, but how do you stop this anger."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Sowore's Trial: I Heard Buhari Overthrew Democratically Elected Government During My Secondary School Days—DSS Operative
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Martin Luther King’s Daughter, BlacklivesMatter Co-Founder, 58 Others Knock Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Again, Police Arraign Eromosele For Breach Of Peace
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Human Rights #JusticeForRinji: Nigerian Army Personnel Allegedly Kills 20-year-old University Of Jos Student
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
#EndSARS Oath Of Secrecy For Lagos Judicial Panel Is Illegal, Nigerians Say On Twitter
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of Protest In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Hoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Buhari Mourns As 85-year-old Nigerian Ambassador To US Dies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Residents Rescue 12-year-old Househelp "Bought" For N15,000, Eating Inside Dustbin
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How IGP Adamu, Ghanaian Wife Fraudulently Converted Land Of Abuja-based Engineer To 'Retirement Benefit'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fleeing Maina's son, Faisal, Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity "May God Punish Them"—Ganduje Reacts As Bandits Kill 16 Kano Residents On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Same Rule Army Used To Demote General Adeniyi Was Relaxed For Northern Muslim Soldiers Two Years Ago—SMBLF
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Protecting His Regime, Not Nigerians, To Avoid Repeat Of 1985 – Odinkalu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education "Pay Your Rent Or Pack Out"—Nigerian Landlords, Students Clash Over Hostel Rent As ASUU Strike LIngers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military International Criminal Court Investigates Nigerian Security Agencies Over Crimes Against Humanity
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Hisbah, Death For Blasphemy – Reasons US Blacklisted Nigeria, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad