BREAKING: Governor Masari Orders Closure Of Katsina Boarding Schools

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state.



The directive follows the abduction of an unspecified number of students of the Government Science Secondary School Kankara by bandits in the night on Friday, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The governor spoke on Saturday morning when he visited the state school. A source in the state told SaharaReporters that the governor met with the school officials, parents, traditional and religious leaders as well as security officials.

The governor pleaded with the people to be patient, assuring them that the government would do every necessary thing to ensure the release of all the abducted students.