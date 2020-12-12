BREAKING: Governor Masari Orders Closure Of Katsina Boarding Schools

The directive follows the abduction of an unspecified number of students of the Government Science Secondary School Kankara by bandits in the night on Friday, SaharaReporters has gathered.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2020

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state.

The directive follows the abduction of an unspecified number of students of the Government Science Secondary School Kankara by bandits in the night on Friday, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The governor spoke on Saturday morning when he visited the state school. A source in the state told SaharaReporters that the governor met with the school officials, parents, traditional and religious leaders as well as security officials.

The governor pleaded with the people to be patient, assuring them that the government would do every necessary thing to ensure the release of all the abducted students.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Residents Flee Lagos Community As Robbers Write About Impending “Christmas Visit”
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Air Force, Army Operatives Comb Katsina Forest After Bandits Abduct School Pupils
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Storm Katsina School, Kill Security Guard, Many Students Missing
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Many Nigerian Graduates Can't Read, Write—Minister Of Education
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: How Gunmen Invaded Katsina Boarding School Few Hours After Buhari Arrived Home State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria's Inflation Caused By Closure Of Land Borders, Insecurity – World Bank
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Kankara Attack: Over 200 Students rescued—Katsina Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Flee Lagos Community As Robbers Write About Impending “Christmas Visit”
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Air Force, Army Operatives Comb Katsina Forest After Bandits Abduct School Pupils
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nda-Isaiah, Leadership Newspaper Publisher, Dies At 58
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Masari Visits Kankara Over Students' Abduction, Breaks Down In Tears
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Pastor, Adigun Admits He Molested Church Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Naira Will Become Powerful Again, Says Adeboye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Hoodlums Kill Ex-Federal Lawmaker, Aborode
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
United States of America US Election: Supreme Court Let Us Down, Says Trump
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Herdsmen Believe They Own Nigeria Because Buhari Is Fulani - Falae
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Storm Katsina School, Kill Security Guard, Many Students Missing
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Many Nigerian Graduates Can't Read, Write—Minister Of Education
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad