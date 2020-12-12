BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested positive for coronavirus, the state health commissioner announced on Saturday.



The governor had gone into isolation on Friday following contact with persons infected with the virus.



Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Giving an update in a statement on Saturday night, the state health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, said the governor was being treated at home by medical experts in the state.



The statement read, “Following Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s exposure to a confirmed case of COVID19, a PCR test performed yesterday the 11th of December has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID-19.



“Mr Governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State #COVID19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.



“Mr Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest, and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus.”

See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Sanwo-Olu Goes Into Self-isolation As Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19

Other governors who had tested positive for the virus and recovered include the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, amongst others.



In a related development, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has also gone into isolation following reported cases of positive COVID-19 cases recorded by persons close to him.