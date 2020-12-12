Delta Communal Crisis: Police Arrest PDP Chairman, Two Others For Illegal Possession Of Firearms

Police in Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, have arrested the ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Igbide community, Christopher Irivi-Ubulubu, and two others for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The arrest is connected to the recent crisis in two communities in the area.

Alleged armed youths from Igbide and mercenaries had on Wednesday invaded Emede community, killed over five persons and set ablaze over 20 houses and properties worth several millions of naira following an age-long land dispute between the two organisations.

Following the bloody invasion, the council chairman, Itiako Constantine Ikpokpo, on Friday, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the two warring communities and suspended the payment of salaries of traditional rulers in both communities.

These measures were among other resolutions reached by the Isoko South Local Government Security Council after an emergency security meeting over the crisis.

The security council also recommended to the state government the withdrawal of staff of the office of the traditional ruler of Igbide, Edward Obukeni 1, and that of Emede, Johnson Omote Ewhiri 11, while the government should no longer recognise the President generals of both communities.

The council, however, declared the President general of the Igbide community wanted. He is currently at large.