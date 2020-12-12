Nigerian Man Arrested With N515m Drugs In India

According to the Asian News International, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi (Railway) Harendra Singh, confirmed that the drugs, more commonly known as 'ice' or 'speed', are worth about Rs 10 crore (N515m) in the international market.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2020

The Delhi Police said it had arrested two persons, including a Nigerian national, after 10.5 kilograms of a rave party drug Amphetamine worth Rs 10 crore (515,335,974.00) was found in their possession at the New Delhi Railway Station.

File photo used to illustrate story. 

File photo used to illustrate story.

"While checking the luggage of the two, about 10.5 kg of amphetamine worth Rs 10 crore in the international market was recovered from their bags. The drugs were being taken to Bengaluru for raves there," Singh said. 

An FIR, under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, has been registered against them. 

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

