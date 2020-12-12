Nigerian Man, Two Indians Arrested For ATM Cloning In India

A 31-year-old Nigerian man, Lucas William, has been arrested for cybercrime by the police in Pune, a city in India.

According to the police, William has been living illegally in the country for six years.

He was also found with two mobile phones, ATM card mount, pinhole camera and duplicate debit cards.

The police reported that Williams allegedly tried to install skimmers in 6 ATMs, but failed.

Two other nationals, Mohammad Akhil Adil Bhorniya and Mohammad Faizal Farukh Chatriwala of Dongri in Mumbai have also been remanded in police custody till December 14 by a local court after they were found with over 350 cloned ATM cards and other devices.

In a report by the Hindustan Times, a team of cyber police officers went to Nashik and teamed up with local citizens of Nashik to arrest the two.

Chatriwala has two previous cases against him - one each at Mumbra and Kalwa police stations. He is suspected of been involved in crimes in other parts of Mumbai, Thane, Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad and Gujarat.

The police said that Chatriwala had committed crimes and fled to Dubai through Nepal. He returned to India in December 2019 and was found by Pune cyber crime police in Nashik.

"The police have recovered 359 duplicate cards of various banks, 13 ATM skimmers, 12 micro digital cameras, two walkie talkies, two chargers, two headphones, 15 micro-batteries, 50 data cables, four laptop chargers, four mobile chargers, 11 CDs, 11 small batteries, one mobile phone, one power bank, four electronics circuits, one colour printer, M-Seal sealant, tape, soldering paste and gun," the Hindustan Times report stated.