Nigerian Pastor, Adigun Admits He Molested Church Members

Pastor Timi Adigun of The Ark Church, a Lagos State-based worship centre and the Coordinator of MINE Teenage Ministry, has admitted being involved in "inappropriate behaviour" with females in his church over a couple of years.



On Thursday, several posts surfaced online accusing Adigun of sex escapades with teenage girls under his mentorship and tutelage.





The teenage ministry, an offshoot of his church, encourages sexual purity and even has a yearly "virginity day."



In his public apology posted on his Instagram page on Friday, Adigun admitted that he behaved inappropriately with some of the female church members.



The clergyman said he is deeply sorry for his actions and inactions.



He said, "My name is Timi Adigun. I have been called out on social media platforms, and this is my humble response. I want to say I am deeply sorry to everyone my actions and inactions have hurt at this time.

"The truth is, I was involved in inappropriate behaviour with females over a couple of years. I went against the sexual purity message I preach and believe in, and I am so sorry. I failed those of you who look up to me. Please find a place in your hearts to forgive me.



"I want to state that there was no sexual intercourse with any humbly, none was a minor, and my wife did not know about these actions while they happened (sic). I have apologised to God, my wife, my in-laws, my family and some ministry members. I am here apologising publicly.



"I have apologised several times to all the ladies involved and also apologised to some family members. The final apology came in September when I sent voice note apologies to all of them for taking advantage of their trust in me and they all, at different times, accepted my apology.

"This call-out was more from ministry leaders who had had clashes with me at different times and used the occasion of this knowledge to get back at me, hence the use of the ministry's Twitter handle.



"Once again, I am sorry for my wrong. I am 100 per cent open and faithful to my wife now, and I know deep within that I have repented. Please allow me to prove so. And yes, I still believe in sexual purity, and I hope to be a worthy example, again, soon enough.



"I had stepped down in October from ministry and church. I only maintained a fellowship for the people that still wanted me to teach them the WORD. So, it is a fellowship running in the interim, not a church as of now.



"Then I also came back on social media prematurely, and I apologise. I would be off until January when I am restored to the pulpit.



"To my family members across the world, I am sorry. To the Christian community, globally, I AM SORRY. To people of other faith, I am sorry. To Nigerians, I am sorry. Please forgive me. Please find it in your hearts to do."