18 Nigerian Army Generals Test Positive For COVID-19

The generals contracted the killer virus after they earlier came in contact with Major General Olu Irefin who died from COVID-19 complications last week.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 13, 2020

At least 18 Nigerian Army generals have tested positive for COVID-19, military sources have claimed.

According to Channels Television, the generals contracted the killer virus after they earlier came in contact with Major General Olu Irefin who died from COVID-19 complications last week.

The affected senior army officers were attendees of the 2020 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja, who were tested by officials of the NCDC. 

The late General Irefin had reportedly visited some of his colleagues at home before he attended the conference.

As a result, all the officers who attended the conference, their wives, and other members of their families who live with them, have been directed to isolate themselves for a week by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The venue of the aborted conference – the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Asokoro – has also been decontaminated by health officials at the weekend.

Major General Irefin fell ill at the 2020 Chief of Army Staff Conference last week and was taken to the hospital.

He was later confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment before he died.

Irefin was the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of the Army in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The incident had forced the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, to cancel most invitations to his son's wedding last Friday as well as the Chief of Army Staff's Annual Conference 2020 in Abuja.

Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, had said in a statement that Buratai and all senior army officers had immediately proceeded on self-isolation in line with the NCDC protocol for COVID-19 and to prevent any further spread of the disease.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram B'Haram Invades Borno Community With 15 Gun Trucks, One Soldier, Scores Of Terrorists Killed—Army
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: SGF, Boss Mustapha, Wife Go Into Isolation After Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Air Force, Army Operatives Comb Katsina Forest After Bandits Abduct School Pupils
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Proposes Fresh Lockdown Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Cancels Invitation To Son's Wedding As COVID-19 Hits Top Army Officers
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Army General, Olu Irefin, Dies Of COVID-19 In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerians Gather At Wedding Of 46-Year-Old American Mum And 23-year-old Kano Lover
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Students Of Katsina School Invaded By Gunmen Recount Night Inside Bush
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari, Tinubu, Others Agreed South-West‘ll Produce President, Says APC Chief
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Laid Foundation For Banditry, Formed Fulani Group And Paid Them N300million – Northern Leader
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Invades Borno Community With 15 Gun Trucks, One Soldier, Scores Of Terrorists Killed—Army
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Insecurity: Nigerians React To Nnamdi Kanu's Newly Launched Security Outfit
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill 12, Abduct 10 In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Kankara Attack: Over 200 Students rescued—Katsina Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Former CBN Bankers Accuse EFCC Of Collecting Bribe To Release Them From Custody
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: How Gunmen Invaded Katsina Boarding School Few Hours After Buhari Arrived Home State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Launches Eastern Security Network, Says Not Different From Amotekun, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abduction: Buhari Shuns Katsina School, Sends Delegation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad