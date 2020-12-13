Abduction: Buhari Shuns Katsina School, Sends Delegation

President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to visit the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State over the abduction of at least 333 schoolboys, even as a high-powered Federal Government delegation hit the state on Sunday to condole with the state.

Despite being in Daura on a week-long private visit, Buhari had chosen to stay away from the school, just as the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (retd.), led the nation’s service chiefs on the sympathy visit to the state today.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, are members of the delegation.

With less than 3 hours, a car moving from the ancient city of Daura will get to Kankara, both in Katsina State, a check by Saharareporters on google map has shown.

Daura to Kankara takes less than three hours.

Bandits had stormed the school on Friday night and abducted the students after a gun duel with the police. The President arrived in the state on Friday hours before the abduction took place.

Buhari, who was yet to visit the school, however, sent a Federal Government delegation from Abuja to Katsina on Sunday to condole with the government and people of the state over the attack.

Briefing the delegation on Sunday, Governor Aminu Masari, said, “The children so far kidnapped cut across the state because of the boarding school houses all children from all parts of the state and some even from outside the state.

“It has a population of 839, and so far we are yet to account for 333 students. We are still counting because more are coming out from the forest and we are calling those parents that have phone numbers to find out whether or not their children have gone back home.”

The governor, who said the bandits were yet to contact either the government or anybody on the abduction, has also ordered the closure of schools in the state.

The defence minister, in his response, assured the state of the Federal Government’s assistance in securing the release of the schoolboys.