Bandits Kill 12, Abduct 10 In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities

A resident of the village whose daughter was kidnapped said the bandits invaded the town on Thursday around 9:30 pm and started shooting indiscriminately.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 13, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Yar Kuka village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing 12 people and abducting many others.

According to Daily Trust, a resident of the village whose daughter was kidnapped said the bandits invaded the town on Thursday around 9:30 pm and started shooting indiscriminately.

He said 12 people were killed while six women were abducted.

“Three of the abducted women are married, and my daughter is one, while the remaining three are young girls.”

The gunmen also attacked Dan Ali village in Danmusa Local Government Area where they abducted a retired Education Officer identified as Sani Skido.

A resident of the village said the attackers, who came at around midnight, shot at the door of the room where the victim was hiding in his house.

Traces of blood were seen in his room after he was taken away.

Similarly, three travellers were reported abducted on Friday by unidentified gunmen on their way from Danmusa to Maidabino village in Danmuasa.

A resident of Danmusa said the travellers, who were on their way back from Benin in Edo State, were intercepted and their vehicle abandoned at the scene of the abduction.https://bit.ly/3naibT0

Saharareporters, New York

