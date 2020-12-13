B'Haram Invades Borno Community With 15 Gun Trucks, One Soldier, Scores Of Terrorists Killed—Army

Troops of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Lafiya Dole have reportedly killed over 20 Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to attack Askira Uba village in Borno State on Saturday.

According to the army, the terrorists, who were said to have come from the Sambisa Forest, mounted over 15 gun trucks and approached the town from different directions.

They were reportedly repelled by the troops which led to the death of more than 20 terrorists while one soldier was also killed.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Maiduguri, Colonel Ado Isa, the Nigerian Army stated that the troops captured four gun trucks from the criminals while some ammunition were also recovered.

According to the army, the development was evidence of its readiness to rid the country of Boko Haram insurgents.

The statement reads, "On December 12, 2020, gallant troops of 28 Task Force Brigade of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram terrorists that attempted to attack Askira Uba in Borno State. "The terrorists were suspected of having come from Sambisa Forest, mounted on over 15 gun trucks and approached the town from different directions simultaneously. Troops responded and engaged the criminals with superior firepower.

"Consequently, the terrorists suffered huge losses both in men, materials and equipment. Specifically, the troops captured four gun trucks from the criminals while some additional gun trucks were also destroyed by the Air Task Force that responded swiftly. Scores of the terrorists were killed, and over 20 terrorists dead bodies were counted."