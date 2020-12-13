BREAKING: Protest Rocks Katsina Over Kidnap Of Schoolboys

The protesters demanded the prompt rescue of students abducted by bandits on Friday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 13, 2020

There was a protest in Kastina State on Sunday over the abduction of many schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

The protesters demanded the prompt rescue of students abducted by bandits on Friday night.

Some of the protesters Olaide Oyelude via punch

The protest was led by a woman who identified herself as one of the mothers of the abducted students.

The protesters went around the school’s premises, and some parts of the town with placards conveying various messages, among which are ‘Government must speak out’, ‘We want our children back’ and ‘We want security in Kankara’.

The protesters also chanted songs seeking the rescue of the abducted students, Punch reports.

See Also Insecurity Our Children Are Missing—Parents Of Schoolboys Kidnapped In Katsina 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Northern Groups has threatened to mobilize students and youths to go on protest in Katsina state if the abducted students were not rescued on time.

The chairman of the North-West zone of the group, Jamiu Aliyu, who addressed a press conference in Katsina said, “We condemn in totality this barbaric act and call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits, we equally stress the inability of the government to protect those young, innocent, vibrant students from this horrible attack as uncalled for.

“Failure of the government to rescue the missing students within the shortest period, CNG will not hesitate to mobilize hundreds of thousands on the streets of Katsina state for a continuous protest, until the students are fully rescued, even if it’s going to cost our lives.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Students Of Katsina School Invaded By Gunmen Recount Night Inside Bush
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Afenifere Reacts To Kidnap Of Schoolboys In Katsina
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill 12, Abduct 10 In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Invades Borno Community With 15 Gun Trucks, One Soldier, Scores Of Terrorists Killed—Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: How Gunmen Invaded Katsina Boarding School Few Hours After Buhari Arrived Home State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Our Children Are Missing—Parents Of Schoolboys Kidnapped In Katsina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Students Of Katsina School Invaded By Gunmen Recount Night Inside Bush
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Afenifere Reacts To Kidnap Of Schoolboys In Katsina
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Kankara Attack: Over 200 Students rescued—Katsina Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Jonathan Laid Foundation For Banditry, Formed Fulani Group And Paid Them N300million – Northern Leader
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari, Tinubu, Others Agreed South-West‘ll Produce President, Says APC Chief
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Insecurity: Nigerians React To Nnamdi Kanu's Newly Launched Security Outfit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Sports Nigerians React As Joshua Knocks Out Pulev To Retain World Heavyweight Titles
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill 12, Abduct 10 In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Invades Borno Community With 15 Gun Trucks, One Soldier, Scores Of Terrorists Killed—Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Launches Eastern Security Network, Says Not Different From Amotekun, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: How Gunmen Invaded Katsina Boarding School Few Hours After Buhari Arrived Home State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Kaduna Businessman Alleges IGP Detained 24 Police Recruits After Defrauding Them Of N16million
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad