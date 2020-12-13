Gunmen Kidnap 90-Year-Old Woman, 4 Others In Zamfara

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the village around 12am and abducted the nonagenarian, Hajiya Aisha, after failing to locate her son, Alhaji Danbaba, a businessman. He was said to be their target.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 13, 2020

Gunmen on Thursday night invaded Kurya Madaro village in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State and kidnapped a 90-year-old woman, sources told Daily Trust on Sunday.

Also kidnapped from the community were four young men, two of whom were members of the same family.

"When they couldn't get the son, they went away with the mother, who could not even walk because of her age," a source said.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.

