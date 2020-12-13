Kankara Attack: 333 Students Missing, Says Governor Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Sunday said 333 students are still uncounted for after bandits raided a secondary school in the state.

Gunmen had stormed Government Science Secondary School in Ƙanƙara Local Government Area on Friday night, causing students, teachers, and staff members to flee for their lives.

The staff said there were 884 students in the school at the time of the attack.

Speaking while receiving a Federal Government delegation led by the National Security Adviser at the Government House on Sunday, Masari said 333 schoolboys are yet to be accounted for.

