We'll Not Forgive Nigerian Government, Shiites Say As Group Marks Five Years Of Zaria Massacre

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites, has said that the movement will not forgive the Nigerian government over the Zaria massacre where many of its members were killed by Nigerian Army in December 2015.

A senior cleric of the movement, Sheik Abdulhamid Bello, disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja while addressing journalists on occasion to mark five years of the massacre.

The cleric said the catastrophic genocide against the innocent souls remained fresh in their memories and they would never forgive the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The cleric said, "We come out in large numbers today to commemorate five years of this tragic persecution that has not been meted to any community in Nigeria apart from us by the Buhari regime.

"How can we even forget this catastrophic genocide against innocent souls? Indeed till the end of time, Zaria massacre will continue to be remembered by generations to come, just like so many unfortunate massacres before it is being remembered; where the perpetrators are being cursed and the wrath of Allah invoked against them.

"During those two days, they wiped out 39 families from existence, mercilessly butchered 193 children, murdered 297 women, 548 men and 23 pregnant women, set ablaze hundreds of vehicles in an utter show of barbarism and senselessness, mercilessly and inhumanely exhumed corpses of martyrs that were buried at Darurrahma burial ground."

He also accused the military of burying all the corpses of Shi'ah citizens in mass graves at Mando and other places in Kaduna State without the consent of their families and proper rites as recommended by their religion.

He added that most of them were buried alive with some of them begging for water to survive.

He said, "Five years on after this massacre, the Federal Government has failed in justifying its inglorious action against the Islamic Movement in Nigeria. Even the road blockade it has televised to the nation has come to nought because the public refused to buy into their narration.

"To cap it all, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja declared the detention of our leader as alien to any known Nigerian law. Hence, it ordered for his release, which the Federal Government contemptuously refused to obey. Therefore it is clear to all and sundry that Sheikh Zakzaky is in detention courtesy of the dictatorial tendencies exhibited by the ruling elites in the Buhari regime as instructed by their Saudi Wahabi masters."