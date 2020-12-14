BREAKING: 19 Suspected Armed Robbers, Kidnappers Escape From Police Custody In Calabar

About 19 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers have reportedly escaped from police custody in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The 19 were cooling their heels at police headquarters, Diamond Hill in Calabar, after being arrested.

The suspects were said to have escaped between Saturday night and Sunday morning after using a hacksaw to cut the key to the cell.

As of press time, the station guard on night duty and some other officers on duty have been detained, but the police authorities are keeping the incident under wraps, CrossRiverWatch reports.

