BREAKING: 19 Suspected Armed Robbers, Kidnappers Escape From Police Custody In Calabar

The suspects were said to have escaped between Saturday night and Sunday morning after using a hacksaw to cut the key to the cell.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2020

About 19 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers have reportedly escaped from police custody in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The 19 were cooling their heels at police headquarters, Diamond Hill in Calabar, after being arrested.

The suspects were said to have escaped between Saturday night and Sunday morning after using a hacksaw to cut the key to the cell.

As of press time, the station guard on night duty and some other officers on duty have been detained, but the police authorities are keeping the incident under wraps, CrossRiverWatch reports.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Soldier, Civilian Killed In Oyo As Police Search For Abducted Indians
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Kankara Attack: Over 200 Students rescued—Katsina Police
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Kaduna Businessman Alleges IGP Detained 24 Police Recruits After Defrauding Them Of N16million
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Insecurity: IGP Orders Immediate Deployment Of SWAT Operatives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech 70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari In Katsina Sentenced to 18 Months Imprisonment
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Police Delta Communal Crisis: Police Arrest PDP Chairman, Two Others For Illegal Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerians Gather At Wedding Of 46-Year-Old American Mum And 23-year-old Kano Lover
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Only 10 Schoolboys In Captivity’ - Garba Shehu Disagrees With Governor Masari Over Number Of Abducted Students
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity 520 Of Us Were Taken To The Bush In Buses—Student Of Katsina School Invaded By Bandits
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Stop Blaming Security Agencies, DSS Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency: Northern Group Warns Jonathan Against Contesting In 2023
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Insecurity: Nigerians React To Nnamdi Kanu's Newly Launched Security Outfit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military How We Battled To Save Late Major General Irefin From COVID-19 – Army
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Makinde Not Fair To Me, Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan Cries Out
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
United States of America US Electoral College Set To Confirm Biden Win
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kankara Kidnap: Northern Group To Protest In Buhari's Hometown Daura
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Police Arrest Delta Council Chair For Invading Commissioner's Home, Destroying Vehicles
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad