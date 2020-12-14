Court Remands Convener Of #ENDSARS Protest For Impersonation In Osun

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State, on Monday, remanded the convener of the second ENDSARS protest in the state, Adebisi Emmanuel Oluwaseun, over alleged impersonation.

The prosecutor from the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Ben Nweke, told the court that the accused person dressed and appeared in the garb of the armed forces of Nigeria, on June 19, 2020, in Osogbo.

File Photo

He also said that the accused was also found in possession of accoutrements of the armed forces of Nigeria in his residence located at the Ile-Idande Area, Ayekale in Osogbo, on December 9, 2020.

The 40-year-old Oluwaseun was accused of signing a “Memorandum of Understanding”, Referenced PCC/OS/2020/6/2/7 as “Captain Adebisi Emmanuel”.

The prosecutor said the offence committed by the accused person was contrary and punishable under section S. 467, S. 484, S.109 and S.428 of the criminal code, Cap 34, Vol. lI, the law of Osun state of Nigeria, 2002.

Adebisi Emmanuel pleaded not guilty to the allegations charged against him by the police and his counsel, A.C Olaniyi, sought his bail.

The magistrate, F. I Omisade declined the bail, remanded him at the correctional centre and adjourned the case till December 21, 2020.