Makinde Not Fair To Me, Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan Cries Out

Olaniyan complained bitterly of not being carried along in the government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2020

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, has cried out over what he described as unfair treatment by his boss, Governor Seyi Makinde.

Olaniyan complained bitterly of not being carried along in the government.  

Rauf Olaniyan (left) and Governor Seyi Makinde (right).

The deputy governor, in a PDP Elders Steering Committee report submitted to the governor, a copy of which was made available to SaharaReporters, said the governor had completely forgotten about the promises he made to him during the election. 

The Oke-Ogun born deputy governor lamented that the governor only gave him few portfolios since he assumed office.

He wondered why a former senator, Agboola Halleluyah, is more relevant in the government than himself who is constitutionally number two citizen of the state.

The report partly reads, "Olaniyan complained bitterly about being oblivious about the running of the government. He said the governor has completely forgotten about the promises he made to him during the election. 

"He said that the governor had treated him in the most unfair, unjust and the most unkind manner. He complained that the governor only gave him a few portfolios and he has not given him more since then. He also feels that Senator Agboola Halleluyah is more relevant than him in the government."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics ‘Only 10 Schoolboys In Captivity’ - Garba Shehu Disagrees With Governor Masari Over Number Of Abducted Students
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abduction: Buhari Shuns Katsina School, Sends Delegation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari, Tinubu, Others Agreed South-West‘ll Produce President, Says APC Chief
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency: Northern Group Warns Jonathan Against Contesting In 2023
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Jonathan Laid Foundation For Banditry, Formed Fulani Group And Paid Them N300million – Northern Leader
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Not Even Buhari Is Safe In Katsina, CD Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerians Gather At Wedding Of 46-Year-Old American Mum And 23-year-old Kano Lover
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Only 10 Schoolboys In Captivity’ - Garba Shehu Disagrees With Governor Masari Over Number Of Abducted Students
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Students Of Katsina School Invaded By Gunmen Recount Night Inside Bush
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military 18 Nigerian Army Generals Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Insecurity: Nigerians React To Nnamdi Kanu's Newly Launched Security Outfit
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Invades Borno Community With 15 Gun Trucks, One Soldier, Scores Of Terrorists Killed—Army
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abduction: Buhari Shuns Katsina School, Sends Delegation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari, Tinubu, Others Agreed South-West‘ll Produce President, Says APC Chief
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency: Northern Group Warns Jonathan Against Contesting In 2023
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Jonathan Laid Foundation For Banditry, Formed Fulani Group And Paid Them N300million – Northern Leader
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Kaduna Businessman Alleges IGP Detained 24 Police Recruits After Defrauding Them Of N16million
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Former CBN Bankers Accuse EFCC Of Collecting Bribe To Release Them From Custody
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad