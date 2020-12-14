Police Arrest Delta Council Chair For Invading Commissioner's Home, Destroying Vehicles

The Delta State Police Command has arrested the Chairman of Patani Local Government Area in the state, Perez Omoun, over alleged invasion of the private home of the state Commissioner for Power and Energy, Basil Ganagana.

SaharaReporters learned that the invasion, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, left the gate of the commissioner's home, some exotic cars and other properties severely damaged in Asaba, the state capital.

It was gathered that the development, which created tension among residents in the area, was brought under control when police officers from the GRA Division of the state command were called in and arrested the rampaging council chairman.

Ganagana and Omoun hail from the same local government council.

Confirming the incident to SaharaReporters, one of the aides to the commissioner, who pleaded anonymity because he was authorised to speak to the press on the issue, said that apart from the destruction of property, the commissioner's driver was also injured in several parts of the body, while the invasion lasted.

"My boss was so very lucky because the council chairman intended to kill the commissioner, but God failed him. The incident happened at about 2:00 am on Sunday. If not for the intervention of police officers from the GRA division, Asaba, by now we would have been telling a different story.

"The council chairman first used his Sport Utility Vehicle to damage the entrance gate and gain access into the compound. He then started destroying vehicles belonging to my boss and his wife as well as other vehicles parked in the compound. The chairman's action has to do with his second term ticket."

Confiding in our correspondent, an official of the state Peoples Democratic Party, disclosed that the council chairman had been stopped from contesting the poll while a new person had been picked by the party in the local government council.

"As a party, we have decided to drop Perez and tip another person for the council elections coming up on March 6, 2021, as announced by the state electoral commission. Perez felt the commissioner must have had a hand in his travail hence the unprovoked invasion of the commissioner's private home in Asaba.

"We, as a party, have spoken in one voice to replace him because he failed woefully in terms of performance."

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the council chairman was already in police custody, and investigations had commenced.

"If found guilty, the council chairman will be charged to court," the spokesman noted.