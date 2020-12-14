Police Parade 45 Suspects For Armed Robbery, Murder In Bayelsa

Police in Bayelsa State have paraded 45 suspects arrested for armed robbery, rape, arson, murder and cultism in the state.

Five suspects were arrested for their involvement in the last month's invasion of the country home of the former governor of the state, Seriake Dickson, and killing of a police inspector in Toru Orua Community of Sagbama Local government area of the state.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, while parading the suspects, noted that though crime and criminality could not be eradicated in the country, the police are on top of their games to checkmate and arrest perpetrators of such crimes.

He said due to intelligence gathering and discreet investigations, the police arrested the five suspects that invaded Dickson's home who were searching for hidden money purportedly kept in his residence.



He said though the suspects confessed to the planning of the invasion, they denied that they carried out the attack.



"We will arraign them in court and allow the court to determine their fate and tell the court who carried out the invasion and killing of the inspector," Okoli said.



Okoli disclosed that the police also arrested a 41 years old married man and employee of the Bayelsa Ministry of Education from Ekeremor Town in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state over alleged rape of a 25 years old virgin who just completed the mandatory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).



The commissioner of police said that the state police command has no mercy for suspects involved in rape and child defilement cases, declaring that the command would diligently prosecute culprits.



According to Okoli, an investigation showed that the suspect promised his victim marriage and lured her to his friend's house.



"He threatened to kill her and had forceful carnal knowledge of her despite her plea for mercy," Okoli said.



On the repeated rival cult clashes in Yenagoa, the state capital, Okoli confirmed the arrest of two leaders of rival militant groups known as the Greenlanders and Bobos.



Two suspects, Finidi Aaron, who is identified as the leader of the Bobos cult and Richard Derigha, the leader of the Greenlanders, were also arrested.



They were both alleged to be involved in numerous killings in Yenagoa, including the invasion of the office of the telecommunication giant MTN, killing its customer.