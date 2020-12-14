Police Parade 45 Suspects For Armed Robbery, Murder In Bayelsa

Five suspects were arrested for their involvement in the last month's invasion of the country home of the former governor of the state, Seriake Dickson, and killing of a police inspector in Toru Orua Community of Sagbama Local government area of the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 14, 2020

Police in Bayelsa State have paraded 45 suspects arrested for armed robbery, rape, arson, murder and cultism in the state.

Five suspects were arrested for their involvement in the last month's invasion of the country home of the former governor of the state, Seriake Dickson, and killing of a police inspector in Toru Orua Community of Sagbama Local government area of the state.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, while parading the suspects, noted that though crime and criminality could not be eradicated in the country, the police are on top of their games to checkmate and arrest perpetrators of such crimes.

He said due to intelligence gathering and discreet investigations, the police arrested the five suspects that invaded Dickson's home who were searching for hidden money purportedly kept in his residence.

He said though the suspects confessed to the planning of the invasion, they denied that they carried out the attack.

 "We will arraign them in court and allow the court to determine their fate and tell the court who carried out the invasion and killing of the inspector," Okoli said.

Okoli disclosed that the police also arrested a 41 years old married man and employee of the Bayelsa Ministry of Education from Ekeremor Town in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state over alleged rape of a 25 years old virgin who just completed the mandatory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The commissioner of police said that the state police command has no mercy for suspects involved in rape and child defilement cases, declaring that the command would diligently prosecute culprits.

According to Okoli, an investigation showed that the suspect promised his victim marriage and lured her to his friend's house.

"He threatened to kill her and had forceful carnal knowledge of her despite her plea for mercy," Okoli said.

On the repeated rival cult clashes in Yenagoa, the state capital, Okoli confirmed the arrest of two leaders of rival militant groups known as the Greenlanders and Bobos.

Two suspects, Finidi Aaron, who is identified as the leader of the Bobos cult and Richard Derigha, the leader of the Greenlanders, were also arrested.

They were both alleged to be involved in numerous killings in Yenagoa, including the invasion of the office of the telecommunication giant MTN, killing its customer.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Insecurity: IGP Orders Immediate Deployment Of SWAT Operatives
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldier, Civilian Killed In Oyo As Police Search For Abducted Indians
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Free Speech 70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari In Katsina Sentenced to 18 Months Imprisonment
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 19 Suspected Armed Robbers, Kidnappers Escape From Police Custody In Calabar
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Kankara Attack: Over 200 Students rescued—Katsina Police
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Kaduna Businessman Alleges IGP Detained 24 Police Recruits After Defrauding Them Of N16million
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Gather At Wedding Of 46-Year-Old American Mum And 23-year-old Kano Lover
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Katsina Abduction: Two School Boys Killed By Bandits ― Survivor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity 520 Of Us Were Taken To The Bush In Buses—Student Of Katsina School Invaded By Bandits
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why We Don't Want To Travel For Christmas—Nigerians
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kankara Attack: Katsina Government Begins Negotiation With Bandits
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Common Sense Demands That Service Chiefs Be Removed – Shettima
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military How We Battled To Save Late Major General Irefin From COVID-19 – Army
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Only 10 Schoolboys In Captivity’ - Garba Shehu Disagrees With Governor Masari Over Number Of Abducted Students
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Stop Blaming Security Agencies, DSS Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity #BringBackOurBoys: Hoodlums Disrupt Northern Group's Security Meeting In Kaduna
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Makinde Not Fair To Me, Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan Cries Out
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad