Presidency: Northern Group Warns Jonathan Against Contesting In 2023

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2020

The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has vowed to mobilise against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if the party goes against zoning its presidential ticket to the Southwest in 2023.

Arising from a meeting in Gombe, NYLF also warned political elites from the Northwest, not to present any candidate vying either for the office of the president or the vice president. The group threatened to resist any such candidates from the Northwest.

The group also advised former President Goodluck Jonathan to resist the temptation of those trying to lure him back into the contest in 2023.

A statement signed by the NYLF's national chairman, Elliot Afiso, counselled the APC to respect zoning arrangements in the party to ensure equity.

The statement reads, "We're informed that a gentleman agreement exists within the APC. Therefore, we advised that the party (APC), should produce its presidential flag-bearer from the Southwest."

While acknowledging that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) lost its zoning arrangement in 2011, NYLF believed that the Northeast region deserves to produce the party's presidential candidate in 2023.

"We want to state clearly that the power rotation in the PDP was dead and buried in 2011 and as such, the PDP is advised to pick its presidential candidate from the north-east if at all, the party intends to make headway and bounce to power in 2023.

"On the rumoured intention and interests by the former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, we want to sincerely and categorically state that he should not accept any invitation to contest under any party because the north as it is now, would never vote for him no matter the indices.

"In the same vein, we want to advise our elders and elites from the north-west to shelve or discontinue any interest in the presidency or vice presidency come 2023 for the interest and unity of the northern region.

"The NYLF which has overwhelming membership and support from north-west has resolved not to support or vote for any party that presents her candidate from the north-west for the presidency or vice presidency."

SaharaReporters, New York

