Radio France Begins Fulani Broadcast Today In Nigeria

SaharaReporters gathered that the RFI Fulani radio service had been testing transmitting and would officially start today, Monday, from studios in Dakar, Senegal.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2020

French public radio service, Radio France International, has started a radio and broadcast service that targets the Fulani people in Nigeria and across West Africa.

SaharaReporters gathered that the RFI Fulani radio service had been testing transmitting and would officially start today, Monday, from studios in Dakar, Senegal.

RFI, which broadcasts from Paris and all over the world, has hundreds of millions of listeners and is adjudged as the most listened to international radio station after the British Broadcasting Service, the Voice of America and the China Radio International.

A flyer announcing the transmission in Fulfulde language was shared by the RFI on its social media platforms and partly reads, "Radio France International has started an international radio and digital broadcast service that targets Fulani audience across West Africa and beyond."

RFI broadcasts 24 hours per day across the world in French and 12 other languages in FM, shortwave, mediumwave, satellite and on its website.

The majority of shortwave transmissions are in French and Hausa and also includes some hours of Swahili, Portuguese, Mandinka and Russian.

RFI was created in 1975 as part of Radio France by the Government of France.

