Soldier, Civilian Killed In Oyo As Police Search For Abducted Indians

The PPRO said on Sunday that the corpses of one soldier and a civilian were discovered from the forest while civil defence personnel also sustained gunshot injury after a search in the forest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2020

A soldier and one civilian were killed on Sunday while trying to rescue two Indian nationals who were abducted by unknown gunmen in the Podo area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Oyo State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Olugbemiga Fadeyi, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday night.

`

Fadeyi said negotiations with the captors were also concealed from the police.

He said, “Consequent upon this, a team of Operation Burst, which was invited by the concerned company, arrived in the area and proceeded to the forest. Not too long, one Army Lieutenant sustained a gunshot injury on his right lap, and was immediately taken to the hospital while the personal assistant to the abductor, who was also abducted, escaped during an exchange of gunfire.”

Operation Burst is a combined team of soldiers and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, who were put together by the state government to tackle insecurity in the state. 

The PPRO said on Sunday that the corpses of one soldier and a civilian were discovered from the forest while civil defence personnel also sustained gunshot injury after a search in the forest.

The statement partly reads; “It is worthy of note that movement of these foreign nationals most of the time is not known to the police authorities in the state to enable professional advice to be given appropriately. Negotiations with the captors are also concealed from the police. 

“Meanwhile, efforts are being intensified to arrest the hoodlums and also to rescue the abductor.

“The people of Oyo State, who have useful and credible information as to the whereabouts of the captors and abductors, should furnish the police for a rescue operation to be carried out immediately, please.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military 18 Nigerian Army Generals Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Invades Borno Community With 15 Gun Trucks, One Soldier, Scores Of Terrorists Killed—Army
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Kaduna Businessman Alleges IGP Detained 24 Police Recruits After Defrauding Them Of N16million
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military COVID-19: Nigerian Army Confirms 26 Officers Positive, Fumigates Headquarters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military How We Battled To Save Late Major General Irefin From COVID-19 – Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Kankara Attack: Over 200 Students rescued—Katsina Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerians Gather At Wedding Of 46-Year-Old American Mum And 23-year-old Kano Lover
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Only 10 Schoolboys In Captivity’ - Garba Shehu Disagrees With Governor Masari Over Number Of Abducted Students
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Students Of Katsina School Invaded By Gunmen Recount Night Inside Bush
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military 18 Nigerian Army Generals Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Insecurity: Nigerians React To Nnamdi Kanu's Newly Launched Security Outfit
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Invades Borno Community With 15 Gun Trucks, One Soldier, Scores Of Terrorists Killed—Army
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abduction: Buhari Shuns Katsina School, Sends Delegation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari, Tinubu, Others Agreed South-West‘ll Produce President, Says APC Chief
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency: Northern Group Warns Jonathan Against Contesting In 2023
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Laid Foundation For Banditry, Formed Fulani Group And Paid Them N300million – Northern Leader
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Kaduna Businessman Alleges IGP Detained 24 Police Recruits After Defrauding Them Of N16million
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Former CBN Bankers Accuse EFCC Of Collecting Bribe To Release Them From Custody
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad