Soldier, Civilian Killed In Oyo As Police Search For Abducted Indians

A soldier and one civilian were killed on Sunday while trying to rescue two Indian nationals who were abducted by unknown gunmen in the Podo area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Oyo State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Olugbemiga Fadeyi, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday night.

Fadeyi said negotiations with the captors were also concealed from the police.

He said, “Consequent upon this, a team of Operation Burst, which was invited by the concerned company, arrived in the area and proceeded to the forest. Not too long, one Army Lieutenant sustained a gunshot injury on his right lap, and was immediately taken to the hospital while the personal assistant to the abductor, who was also abducted, escaped during an exchange of gunfire.”

Operation Burst is a combined team of soldiers and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, who were put together by the state government to tackle insecurity in the state.

The PPRO said on Sunday that the corpses of one soldier and a civilian were discovered from the forest while civil defence personnel also sustained gunshot injury after a search in the forest.

The statement partly reads; “It is worthy of note that movement of these foreign nationals most of the time is not known to the police authorities in the state to enable professional advice to be given appropriately. Negotiations with the captors are also concealed from the police.

“Meanwhile, efforts are being intensified to arrest the hoodlums and also to rescue the abductor.

“The people of Oyo State, who have useful and credible information as to the whereabouts of the captors and abductors, should furnish the police for a rescue operation to be carried out immediately, please.”