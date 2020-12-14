US Removes Sudan From "State Sponsors Of Terrorism" List

The United States has formally removed Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, 27 years after putting the country on its blacklist.
The US embassy in Khartoum disclosed this in a Facebook post.
“The congressional notification period of 45 days has elapsed, and the Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today [December 14], to be published in the Federal Register,” it said.
The removal from the list was a top priority for Sudan’s transitional government, which has been in power since August last year following the removal of longtime President Omar al-Bashir in the face of months-long protests against his rule.
The US government added Sudan to its list of “state sponsors of terrorism” in 1993 over allegations that al-Bashir’s government was supporting “terrorist” groups.
The designation made Sudan technically ineligible for debt relief and much-needed