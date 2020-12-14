US Removes Sudan From "State Sponsors Of Terrorism" List

The US government added Sudan to its list of “state sponsors of terrorism” in 1993 over allegations that al-Bashir’s government was supporting “terrorist” groups.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2020

The United States has formally removed Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, 27 years after putting the country on its blacklist.

The US embassy in Khartoum disclosed this in a Facebook post.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, with Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling sovereign council, in Khartoum in this August 25, 2020 Sudanese Cabinet via AP

“The congressional notification period of 45 days has elapsed, and the Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today [December 14], to be published in the Federal Register,” it said.

The removal from the list was a top priority for Sudan’s transitional government, which has been in power since August last year following the removal of longtime President Omar al-Bashir in the face of months-long protests against his rule.

The designation made Sudan technically ineligible for debt relief and much-needed
 

SaharaReporters, New York

