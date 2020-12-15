Afenifere Backs IPOB's Eastern Security Network, Says Regional Policing Will End Insecurity

Yoruba's socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has expressed its support for IPOB's newly formed Eastern Security Network, saying regional policing is the only remedy to insecurity in the country.

The Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, stated this on Monday in an interview with SaharaReporters.

Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, had on Saturday launched the ESN, saying it was to protect lives and property of the South-East region people.

The IPOB leaders stated that this was necessary to tackle the security challenges confronting the country.

Kano had earlier said the ESN was not different from the Amotekun in the South-West and Miyetti Allah in the North, adding that the Igbo states needed their regional security apparatus.

While throwing his weight behind the ESN, Odumakin stated that the distorted federal police could no longer secure the country, hence the establishment of regional security outfits to protect lives and property.

He said, "It is seen that the central policing in Nigeria has collapsed, and the regional policing is not a new thing in this country. And, I tell you, we are back to the era of regional policing.

"The security challenges have gone beyond what the Nigeria police can handle, and since we have had regional policing before, we are back into the era again."

When asked if the new outfit was needed, he said, "Kanu is doing what is good for his region."

In his reactions to the recent abduction of schoolboys by the suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Kankara, Katsina State, Odumakin said, "Even in the President's home state, federal security is porous. The Nigeria police cannot secure anybody, so clearly, we are back to regional policing."

