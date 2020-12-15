Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Drug Peddler, Ambrose

The Indian Police, through its Central Crime Branch, has arrested a Nigerian, Chidiebere Ambrose, in Bengaluru for drug peddling.

The CCB on Tuesday busted a major drug row and arrested the alleged kingpin of the cocaine trade in the Indian city of Bengaluru.

In a statement released by Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police, who confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, December 15, said some drug peddlers had disclosed that they used to buy cocaine from Ambrose, known as 'Chief.'

"The main kingpin in cocaine supply in Bengaluru has been arrested by CCB. He is called chief. His real name is Chidiebere Ambrose," Patil said.

"All the Nigerian drug peddlers were in touch with him to purchase cocaine from him. In all previous drug cases, we found that all the Nigerian drug peddlers bought cocaine from a person named chief.

"After a detailed investigation, this chief has been arrested," the official added.

The Bengaluru police had been tracking chief for about a month following a detailed investigation.

The officials of the Narcotics wing of the CCB are investigating further to uncover the more comprehensive network.

The police said they had earlier launched a clampdown against the drug haul in Bengaluru and detained many high profile people including Kannada film actresses and children of politicians, who used to take drugs, indulged in drug peddling and organised rave parties.