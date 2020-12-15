Indian Police Arrest Nigerian Drug Peddler, Ambrose

The CCB on Tuesday busted a major drug row and arrested the alleged kingpin of the cocaine trade in the Indian city of Bengaluru.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2020

The Indian Police, through its Central Crime Branch, has arrested a Nigerian, Chidiebere Ambrose, in Bengaluru for drug peddling.

The CCB on Tuesday busted a major drug row and arrested the alleged kingpin of the cocaine trade in the Indian city of Bengaluru.

Chidiebere Ambrose Twitter/mg_chetan

In a statement released by Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police, who confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, December 15, said some drug peddlers had disclosed that they used to buy cocaine from Ambrose, known as 'Chief.'

"The main kingpin in cocaine supply in Bengaluru has been arrested by CCB. He is called chief. His real name is Chidiebere Ambrose," Patil said.

"All the Nigerian drug peddlers were in touch with him to purchase cocaine from him. In all previous drug cases, we found that all the Nigerian drug peddlers bought cocaine from a person named chief.

"After a detailed investigation, this chief has been arrested," the official added.

The Bengaluru police had been tracking chief for about a month following a detailed investigation.

The officials of the Narcotics wing of the CCB are investigating further to uncover the more comprehensive network.

The police said they had earlier launched a clampdown against the drug haul in Bengaluru and detained many high profile people including Kannada film actresses and children of politicians, who used to take drugs, indulged in drug peddling and organised rave parties. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME NDLEA Prevents Rescue Of Drowning Graduate
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Drugs Dry Chicken Noodles Used To Smuggle Drugs Through Enugu Airport, NDLEA Says
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Drugs Nigerian Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana In Random Drug Test
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Reserves Judgment In Suit To Extradite Sen. Kashamu To U.S.
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME In Bizarre Post, Facebook User Aniekpeno Akpan Tells Men How To Molest ‘8 To 10 years Old Girls’
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Kashamu Begs Court To Stop FG From Extraditing Him To The US
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Katsina Abduction: Two School Boys Killed By Bandits ― Survivor
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Buhari’s Ally Isa Funtua Received N840m Windfall From FIRS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kano Assembly Speaker, Majority Leader Resign
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: World Bank Approves $1.5bn Loan For Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Business Amid Financial Hardship, Sanwo-Olu Orders Demolition Of 5,000 Shops In Lagos, Traders Weep
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Suspected Kidnappers, Ritualists Arrested In Ondo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
United States of America Hillary Clinton Renews Call For Abolition Of US Electoral College
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Tenant Takes Over Widow's House In Abuja, Uses Police To Intimidate Relatives
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad Tests Positive For COVID-19, Travels To Dubai For Treatment
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Many Feared Dead In Stampede At Rivers Palliatives Centre
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America Will Of The People Prevailed, Biden Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insurgents Kill 50 Nigerian Refugees In Niger Republic
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad