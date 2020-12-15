Insurgents Kill 50 Nigerian Refugees In Niger Republic

As many as 50 Nigerian refugees living in the Nigerien town of Tumuk are feared killed after an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The attack reportedly took place on Sunday during which residents were shot mostly at close range and houses torched.

File Photo: Niger Republic Military

Most of the inhabitants of the town were Nigerians from Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State who fled to neighbouring Niger.

There were over 40 000 Nigerians in the town.

In May this year, many refugees returned to their ancestral homes in Abadam following almost similar attacks.